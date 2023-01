Fowler logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Fowler has been limited to three assists over his last 11 games, but Friday's helper was a special one -- the 300th of his career. The defenseman has added 85 goals in 853 contests, all with the Ducks. He's up to 19 points (10 on the power play), 66 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 43 outings in 2022-23.