Fowler notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Fowler was playing his 700th NHL game Saturday. He celebrated the milestone with the lone helper on Rickard Rakell's first-period tally. Fowler has five points in his last three games -- he's sparked to life on offense recently. The 29-year-old rearguard is at 10 points, 31 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 21 contests.