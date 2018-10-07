Ducks' Cam Fowler: earns assist in win
Fowler assisted the game-winner on Saturday against Arizona/
Fowler had a fantastic breakaway pass to rookie Maxime Comtois that resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Ducks. Fowler has an impressive 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 67 games in 2017-18, and offered some key offensive production on a team that needed it on Saturday.
