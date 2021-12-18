Fowler notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Fowler set up Kevin Shattenkirk's first-period marker to kick off a span of three Ducks goals in 2:54. The 30-year-old Fowler has assists in two of the last three games as he attempts to regain his scoring pace from the first month of the season. The Ontario native is at 17 points (nine on the power play), 57 shots, 47 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 32 outings.