Fowler notched a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Fowler helped out on a Mason McTavish power-play goal in the first period and a John Klingberg equalizer in the third. Prior to Tuesday, Fowler had gone 11 games without a point, taking a minus-8 rating in that span. The 30-year-old has also struggled in his own end, as evidenced by a minus-6 rating. He's picked up three helpers, 28 shots on net and 20 blocked shots, but the presence of Klingberg on the top power-play unit has drastically reduced Fowler's usefulness in fantasy.