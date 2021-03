Fowler managed an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Fowler got the puck to Derek Grant, who scored into an empty net in the third period. The assist ended Fowler's nine-game point drought. The 29-year-old defenseman has cooled off after his scoring surge in late February. He's at 14 points, 52 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 35 contests overall.