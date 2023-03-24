Fowler scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Fowler reached double digits in goals for the third time in his career with a tally midway through the first period. It was his 43rd point of the season, surpassing his total from last to establish a career high for the second straight campaign. Fowler has added 115 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 72 appearances, and he has a goal and eight helpers through 11 contests in March.