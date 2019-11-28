Ducks' Cam Fowler: Extends point streak to four games

Fowler registered two assists and three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona.

Fowler assisted on Sam Steel's second-period goal and set up Troy Terry's third-period tally. He's now riding a four-game point streak and has amassed a goal and five assists during that stretch. For the season, the 27-year-old has five goals and 15 points in 26 games. He's already approaching the 23 points he had in 59 games in 2018-19.