Fowler notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Fowler had a hand in tallies by Maxime Comtois and Max Jones in the contest. It's the second consecutive multi-point outing for Fowler, who is up to nine points, 30 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 20 contests. The 29-year-old blueliner has seen a reduced role on the power play in 2020-21, likely contributing partially to his slow start on offense.