Ducks' Cam Fowler: Fires home game-winner

Fowler scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The blueliner now has two goals through five games, and both have been game-winners -- matching his GWG total from all of last year. Fowler is a steady contributor on offense, but not an elite one, and he hasn't reached the 40-point plateau since he was an 18-year-old rookie in 2010-11.