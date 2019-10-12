Ducks' Cam Fowler: Fires home game-winner
Fowler scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.
The blueliner now has two goals through five games, and both have been game-winners -- matching his GWG total from all of last year. Fowler is a steady contributor on offense, but not an elite one, and he hasn't reached the 40-point plateau since he was an 18-year-old rookie in 2010-11.
