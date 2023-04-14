Fowler notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Fowler closed out 2022-23 with an assist in the last four games of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman had a career year for the second season in a row, picking up 10 goals, 38 helpers, 130 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 82 appearances. Fowler's in an interesting position for 2023-24, though the eventual return of Jamie Drysdale (shoulder) will likely take at least a bit of offense away from the Ducks' veteran defensive leader.