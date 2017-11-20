Ducks' Cam Fowler: Game-time decision Monday

Fowler (leg) is probable to return Monday against the Sharks, but is considered a game-time decision, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Fowler's offensive firepower would be a boon for the Ducks, and for fantasy owners. He notched 39 points last season, including 15 points with the extra man. You'll definitely want to keep an eye on the Ducks game to see which way the decision goes.