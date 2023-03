Fowler logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Fowler has picked up two goals and 10 assists over his last 12 contests. The defenseman is doing well to finish the season strong. He's up to 38 points, 102 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 66 appearances as the Ducks' top blueliner.