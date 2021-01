Fowler posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Fowler earned the secondary helper on Danton Heinen's power-play goal in the third period. That was the Ducks' first goal with the man advantage all year -- getting that aspect of their game going would boost Fowler's chances on offense. The 29-year-old blueliner has just two points to go with 10 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in eight contests.