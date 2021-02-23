Fowler scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Fowler's assist came on a Max Jones power-play goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Fowler scored at even strength in the second, but that was all the offense the Ducks could muster. The blueliner is up to seven points, 28 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 19 games this season. The Ducks' offense and power play have both struggled, leading to a suppressed output for Fowler. His fantasy appeal is likely limited to deeper formats at this point. Monday was his first multi-point outing of the year.