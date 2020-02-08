Ducks' Cam Fowler: Grabs two apples Friday

Fowler picked up two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The blueliner set up Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period for Anaheim's first goal of the night, and then Derek Grant for the team's final tally with less than a minute left in regulation to force OT. Fowler has one goal and eight points in his last 14 games, keeping him on pace for his first 40-point campaign since he was an 18-year-old rookie in 2010-11.