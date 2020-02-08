Ducks' Cam Fowler: Grabs two apples Friday
Fowler picked up two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
The blueliner set up Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period for Anaheim's first goal of the night, and then Derek Grant for the team's final tally with less than a minute left in regulation to force OT. Fowler has one goal and eight points in his last 14 games, keeping him on pace for his first 40-point campaign since he was an 18-year-old rookie in 2010-11.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.