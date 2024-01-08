Fowler managed an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Fowler went four games without a point entering Sunday, though he managed five assists over the five contests prior to his slump. The 32-year-old set up a Trevor Zegras tally in the third period. Fowler continues to be among the league's top defensemen for ice time, averaging over 25 minutes per game, but his offense has dipped with a lesser power-play role. He's at 18 points, 54 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 39 appearances.