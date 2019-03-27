Ducks' Cam Fowler: Helped off late in Tuesday's win

Fowler had to be helped off the ice late in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Vancouver, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province and Sun reports.

Fowler was involved in a collision with Canucks forward Tanner Pearson, forcing the blueliner to exit a little early after posting a shot and a plus-1 rating in 19:32 of ice time. Expect some clarity on Fowler's status prior to Anaheim's next game, Friday in Calgary.