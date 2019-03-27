Ducks' Cam Fowler: Helped off late in Tuesday's win
Fowler had to be helped off the ice late in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Vancouver, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province and Sun reports.
Fowler was involved in a collision with Canucks forward Tanner Pearson, forcing the blueliner to exit a little early after posting a shot and a plus-1 rating in 19:32 of ice time. Expect some clarity on Fowler's status prior to Anaheim's next game, Friday in Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...