Fowler logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Fowler has an assist in each of the last four games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight contests. The defenseman's late surge has him up to 38 points, 109 shots on net, 116 blocked shots and a minus-36 rating through 80 appearances. He has returned solid offense for fantasy managers who don't have to worry about his horrid plus-minus.