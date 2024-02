Fowler logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Fowler snapped a three-game dry spell by helping out on Jakob Silfverberg's first-period tally. Five of Fowler's last six points -- over a span of seven games -- have come on the power play. The defenseman is up to 28 points (14 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating through 57 outings this season.