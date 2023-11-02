Fowler logged a power-play assist, six blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Fowler has picked up an assist in three straight contests, getting his offense going after a slow start to the season. All of those helpers have come with the man advantage. Overall, Fowler has a goal, four assists, 13 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 24:37 of ice time per game through 10 contests on the Ducks' top pairing.