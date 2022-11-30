Fowler earned an assist during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the host Predators.

Fowler, who has collected five points in his past five outings, delivered a secondary assist on Troy Terry's third-period marker, which helped force the extra stanza Tuesday. The 30-year-old defenseman received a game-high 28:27 of ice time against the Predators, producing two shots on goal. After collecting 10 points, Fowler entered Tuesday tied with San Jose's Erik Karlsson for the NHL lead in scoring among defensemen since Nov. 15.