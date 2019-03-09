Ducks' Cam Fowler: Hits franchise mark

Fowler registered an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens. He's now recorded 265 career points (57 goals, 208 assists) to set Anaheim's scoring record among defensemen.

The helper extended Fowler's point streak to four games. The 28-year-old defender has had a rough season with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and a minus-13 rating in 46 appearances. The recent hot stretch justifies him being considered as a DFS option for Sunday's match with the Kings, who have given up 3.15 goals per game this season.