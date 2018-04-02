Ducks' Cam Fowler: Injured in Sunday's overtime thriller
Fowler sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday night's game against the Avalanche, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Ducks celebrated a 4-3 overtime win to improve their odds of securing a playoff berth, but the team lost Fowler and goalie John Gibson to injuries. After the game, coach Randy Carlyle told reporters that both players will be reexamined Monday, but the silver lining is that the team's next game isn't until Wednesday night. Fowler logged 25:41 of ice time in this latest contest, but he didn't come out for the overtime stanza.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...