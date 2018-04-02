Ducks' Cam Fowler: Injured in Sunday's overtime thriller

Fowler sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday night's game against the Avalanche, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Ducks celebrated a 4-3 overtime win to improve their odds of securing a playoff berth, but the team lost Fowler and goalie John Gibson to injuries. After the game, coach Randy Carlyle told reporters that both players will be reexamined Monday, but the silver lining is that the team's next game isn't until Wednesday night. Fowler logged 25:41 of ice time in this latest contest, but he didn't come out for the overtime stanza.