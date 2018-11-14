Ducks' Cam Fowler: Lands on injured reserve

Fowler (face) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Fowler took a puck to the face in Tuesday's game and was forced to depart with 3:02 remaining in the third period. While there's been no official word yet on the severity of his injury, the 26-year-old finds himself on IR. Fowler can return seven days from today's date, making him eligible to play Wednesday against Vancouver.