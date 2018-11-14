Ducks' Cam Fowler: Lands on injured reserve
Fowler (face) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Fowler took a puck to the face in Tuesday's game and was forced to depart with 3:02 remaining in the third period. While there's been no official word yet on the severity of his injury, the 26-year-old finds himself on IR. Fowler can return seven days from today's date, making him eligible to play Wednesday against Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...