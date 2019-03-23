Ducks' Cam Fowler: Lends helping hand in win
Fowler recorded a pair of assists -- one coming on a power play -- in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks.
The two assists give Fowler 20 points in 53 games, with his second coming on Jakob Silfverberg's overtime winner. The 27-year-old blueliner also finished Friday's game tied for the team lead with five blocks.
