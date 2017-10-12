Ducks' Cam Fowler: Logging huge minutes

Fowler has recorded a goal and an assist with averaging 26:15 of ice time (4:13 on the power play) through the first four games of the season.

With Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen both out with shoulder injuries, Fowler has been picking up the slack on the Anaheim blue line. The eight-year veteran is kick-starting another solid showing after posting 11 goals and 39 points in 2016-17. Even when the Ducks' blue line returns to full health, Fowler projects to remain a strong asset in most settings.