Ducks' Cam Fowler: Logging huge minutes
Fowler has recorded a goal and an assist with averaging 26:15 of ice time (4:13 on the power play) through the first four games of the season.
With Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen both out with shoulder injuries, Fowler has been picking up the slack on the Anaheim blue line. The eight-year veteran is kick-starting another solid showing after posting 11 goals and 39 points in 2016-17. Even when the Ducks' blue line returns to full health, Fowler projects to remain a strong asset in most settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...