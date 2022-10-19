Fowler recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Fowler had started the year quietly, going without a point in the first three games. He snapped the skid with the secondary helper on the second of Jakob Silfverberg's goals in this contest. In addition to the assist, Fowler has four blocked shots, two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating this season. He's still working as a top-pairing defenseman while drawing time on the second power-play unit, but the presence of John Klingberg makes it unlikely Fowler repeats his career year of 42 points in 76 outings from 2021-22.