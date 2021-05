Fowler (head) posted an assist in 22:38 of ice time during Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

Fowler had the secondary assist on Max Jones' second-period tally. The 29-year-old Fowler didn't appear to suffer any aftereffects from a head injury he suffered in Monday's game versus the Blues. He'll likely remain in a top-pairing role for the Ducks' last two games of the year Friday and Saturday in Minnesota. Fowler has 23 points, 74 shots on net and 36 blocked shots through 54 outings.