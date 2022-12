Fowler played 31:41 of ice time against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, the eighth most minutes played in a game of any player this season.

Despite being on the ice for that long, Fowler didn't offer much in the way of fantasy production, registering just one shot, four blocks and zero points. Still, Fowler continues to see plenty of opportunities with the man advantage which should set him up well to produce, possibly matching last season's 42-point total.