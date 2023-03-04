Fowler produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Fowler's strong run of playmaking continued Friday -- he has eight helpers, including two on the power play, over his last eight games. The 31-year-old should be the Ducks' unquestioned power-play quarterback for the rest of the season after John Klingberg was dealt to the Wild in a deadline deal. Fowler has nine tallies, 27 assists, 13 power-play points, 101 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 63 contests.