Ducks' Cam Fowler: Making strides in rehab
Ducks GM Bob Murray is pleased with how Fowler (leg) is progressing. "He's doing lateral movement in the gym," Murray said. "He's responded much better to this one than the one last year which is amazing because they thought this was worse. He's coming along really, really well."
Arguably Anaheim's top left defenseman, Fowler is on pace to return at the beginning of December since he's doing so well in his recovery. He was averaging 22:43 of ice time before sustaining his injury, but Hampus Lindholm has since returned form an ailment of his own and that should alleviate some performance pressure on Fowler once he gets the green light to play again.
