Fowler won't play in Friday's season finale against the Stars, as he's staying in California to be with his wife and newborn child, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Fowler will sit out a game that's largely meaningless for a Ducks team that's out of playoff contention. The 30-year-old blueliner will finish the season with a career-high 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 76 games.