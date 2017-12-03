Ducks' Cam Fowler: Multi-point effort in loss

Fowler scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's shootout loss to the Predators.

That's a three-game point streak for Fowler, who logged a season-high 28:22 of ice time Saturday. The 25-year-old's fantasy value is on the upswing following the Sami Vatanen trade and he's currently manning the point on the first power-play unit. He's worth grabbing if he happens to be available, as the workhorse logs heavy minutes and is now up to three goals and eight points in 15 contests.