Fowler posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Fowler set up Troy Terry's second-period tally to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead at the time. The 29-year-old Fowler has started slowly this year with just three points, 19 shots, 14 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests.