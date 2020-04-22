Ducks' Cam Fowler: Nearly fully healthy again

Fowler (lower body) said Monday in an interview with Kyle Shohara of AnaheimDucks.com that he's doing well in his rehab program and is nearly back to full health. "I've been able to skate and feel good. I'm pretty much there, if not super close to feeling 100 percent again," Fowler said.

Fowler had been sidelined since mid-February with the lower-body injury, missing 12 games before the NHL suspended its season March 12. Based on his comments, the blueliner, who noted that he's already resumed skating, should be ready to play whenever the NHL clears teams to reconvene for training.