Fowler scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Fowler put the Ducks ahead 3-2 early in the third period. The defenseman had managed just six assists over 21 contests since his last goal. The 32-year-old is up to five tallies, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a minus-36 rating through 75 outings in a top-pairing role.