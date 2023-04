Fowler produced an assist and blocked four shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Fowler's helper was his 34th of the year, establishing a new career high. The 31-year-old defenseman had been limited to one goal over his last eight contests. In 2022-23, he's produced 10 goals, 44 points, 123 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 77 appearances.