Fowler produced an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Fowler has logged seven assists over his last seven outings, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. The 31-year-old defenseman helped out on Max Comtois' third-period marker. Fowler is up to nine goals, 28 assists, 102 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 64 contests in a top-pairing role for the Ducks.