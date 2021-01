Fowler scored a goal on his only shot and contributed two blocks Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Fowler tied the game at 2-2 with 7:39 left in the second period when he converted a 2-on-1 feed from Carter Rowney. It was the first goal of the season for the veteran defenseman, who had been held without a point in his first three games. Fowler had nine goals and 29 points in 59 games last season and is a passable depth option for fantasy managers.