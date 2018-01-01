Ducks' Cam Fowler: Notches first multi-point game
Fowler scored a goal and an assist Sunday against Arizona for his first two-point game of the season.
Fowler played 21:12, third among Ducks defenseman but was deployed in all situations. He led the rearguards in shots with four and blocked another two shots, and now has 14 points in 28 games this season. He came one point shy of 40 last season, and if not for injuries he might have had a better chance of accomplishing that this season.
