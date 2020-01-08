Ducks' Cam Fowler: Notches helper Tuesday
Fowler posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Fowler's shot attempt in the final minute of the third period was redirected for a goal by Ondrej Kase to bring the Ducks within one. With the helper, Fowler matched his 23-point output from last season, doing so in 16 fewer games. The blueliner has added 91 shots, 47 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 43 outings.
