Ducks' Cam Fowler: Notches pair of assists
Fowler collected two helpers in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Fowler had his worst non-lockout season of his career, finishing with five goals and 18 assists in 59 games this year after missing two months with a face injury. It was a down year for the Ducks as a whole, and Fowler was no exception. He'll be looking to return to his usual 30-plus points next year.
