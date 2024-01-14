Fowler logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Fowler has two helpers over his last four games. His assist Saturday was his first power-play point since Dec. 18. The 32-year-old blueliner should be able to see more consistent power-play time in the second half of the campaign with Jamie Drysdale traded to Philadelphia and Pavel Mintyukov (shoulder) on the shelf into February. Fowler is at 19 points, 56 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 42 appearances.