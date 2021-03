Fowler posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Fowler saw his point streak end at five games in Friday's loss to the Avalanche, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. He set up a Troy Terry goal in the third period, helping to spark the Ducks to a comeback win Saturday. The 29-year-old Fowler has 13 points, 37 shots on goal and 21 blocked shots through 25 appearances. Eight of his points have come in the last seven games.