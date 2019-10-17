Ducks' Cam Fowler: Offers assist

Fowler picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Fowler's riding a modest three-game point streak with his power-play helper on a Ryan Getzlaf tally in the second period. The defender has four points and a plus-5 rating in seven outings this year.

