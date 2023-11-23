Fowler posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Fowler has a pair of helpers over his last three games. The 31-year-old defenseman helped out on Frank Vatrano's third-period tally, which tied the game at 3-3. Fowler continues to impress on offense with 11 points, 25 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances. He's scoring enough to be considered in standard fantasy formats for managers who can weather a plus-minus rating likely to remain in the red.