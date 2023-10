Fowler notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Fowler snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old defenseman remains on the top pairing at even strength, but rookie Pavel Mintyukov's offensive instincts have helped him take over the top power-play unit. That's likely to dampen Fowler's scoring output in 2023-24. Fowler has three points, nine shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through eight outings.