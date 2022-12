Fowler logged a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Fowler set up a Mason McTavish tally in the first period. Through 12 games in December, Fowler has two goals and three assists. The Ducks have scored one or zero goals in half of those outings, making offense tough to come by. The defenseman has 17 points (eight on the power play), 57 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 35 contests overall.