Ducks' Cam Fowler: One of each Monday

Fowler produced a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Fowler's contributions to the offense came in the third period. He scored his fifth goal of the year at 13:13, and then set up Ondrej Kase 1:11 later to produce the final score. Fowler has 13 points in 25 games this season, including four points in his last three outings. Fowler has added 47 shots on goal and 30 blocked shots.